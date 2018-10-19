Woman’s body found in Roppongi apartment

Police in Tokyo said Friday they are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment in Roppongi.

According to police, the woman’s body was found wrapped in a sheet on the floor beside the bed in the one-room 4th-floor apartment about 350 meters from Roppongi Station at around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Fuji TV reported.

Police said a man in his 40s who lives in the apartment has gone missing.

A male acquaintance of the man went to Azabu police station at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and reported that a woman’s body was in the apartment and that his friend had disappeared.

Police said the woman’s body had multiple head injuries and had been dead for several days. The woman, who lived in Yokohama, was apparently a regular visitor to the apartment, police have learned.

