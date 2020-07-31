Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman’s body found on Mie river bank

MIE

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a river bank in Kuwano, Mie Prefecture. Police said an autopsy showed that the woman, whose body was found on Thursday, had been strangled to death, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A man who had come to the Kiso River to dig for clams, found the body at around 9:30 a.m. and called 110.

Police said the woman was in her 40s, about 160 cms tall and was clad in a black T-shirt and black pants. Her feet were bare. There was an old scar on her left wrist, indicating a surgical procedure.

