Woman’s body found on road in Yamanashi mountains

Police are investigating the death of a woman, believed to be in her 50s, whose body was found on a mountain road in Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture.

A male passerby noticed the woman collapsed on the road around 9 p.m. on Oct 2 and contacted police, Fuji TV reported. She was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

According to police reports, the corpse had visible abrasions on the entire body, although her clothes were intact. She had no cell phone, wallet or other other personal belongings on her.

However, police said she is the same woman whose family filed a missing person’s report on Sept 29 after she failed to return home that day.

