Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman’s body found on road in Yamanashi mountains

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

Police are investigating the death of a woman, believed to be in her 50s, whose body was found on a mountain road in Fuefuki, Yamanashi Prefecture.

A male passerby noticed the woman collapsed on the road around 9 p.m. on Oct 2 and contacted police, Fuji TV reported. She was taken to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

According to police reports, the corpse had visible abrasions on the entire body, although her clothes were intact. She had no cell phone, wallet or other other personal belongings on her.

However, police said she is the same woman whose family filed a missing person’s report on Sept 29 after she failed to return home that day.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

How do they know she is the same woman? This country takes months to do simple DNA testing.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 Online Shops for Vegan Food in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Am I Missing Out?’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Things I Wish My English Teachers Had Taught Me

GaijinPot Blog