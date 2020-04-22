Woman’s body with backpack containing ¥3.25 mil and rocks found in river

A man who was windsurfing on the Yodo River in Settsu City, Osaka Prefecture, found the body of a woman floating in the water on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the man spotted the woman, who was wearing a backpack, at around 2:35 p.m. about 12 meters from the river bank, Fuji TV reported. The backpack contained several envelopes filled with 3.25 million yen in cash. There were also two small rocks that weighed about one kilogram each.

Police said there woman had no visible injuries or signs of violence on her body. She was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and sneakers.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause death.

