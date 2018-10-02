Woman’s head, leg found along Chiba coast

A woman’s head and leg were found on beaches in Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday. Police believe these severed body parts were from a woman whose torso was found floating in an estuary last Saturday.

According to police, the head was found at around 10:30 a.m. by a man who had come to the Kujukuri coast for surfing, Fuji TV reported. The head had washed up on the beach.

Seven hours later, a man who was fishing on the coast at Shirako — seven kilometers south of Kujukuri — found a human leg which was severed from the ankle.

Police believe the head and leg belonged to the woman, in her 40s to 60s, whose torso was found in Oamishirasato on Sept 29.

© Japan Today