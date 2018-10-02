Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman’s head, leg found along Chiba coast

0 Comments
CHIBA

A woman’s head and leg were found on beaches in Chiba Prefecture on Tuesday. Police believe these severed body parts were from a woman whose torso was found floating in an estuary last Saturday.

According to police, the head was found at around 10:30 a.m. by a man who had come to the Kujukuri coast for surfing, Fuji TV reported. The head had washed up on the beach.

Seven hours later, a man who was fishing on the coast at Shirako — seven kilometers south of Kujukuri — found a human leg which was severed from the ankle.

Police believe the head and leg belonged to the woman, in her 40s to 60s, whose torso was found in Oamishirasato on Sept 29.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel