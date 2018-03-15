Woman’s torso found in Shiga Prefecture riverbed

The severed torso of a woman has been found in a riverbed in Moriyama City, Shiga Prefecture, police said Thursday.

On March 10, a passerby notified police after spotting the torso, saying it looked like the remains of an animal or human, Fuji TV reported.

Following an autopsy, police confirmed that the remains were a human torso, that of a woman aged between 35 and 50. She died one to two weeks before the discovery was made, and the torso was partially skeletonized.

The woman’s head and limbs, as well as clothing and personal belongings, have yet to be found.

© Japan Today