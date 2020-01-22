Woman, 3 children found stabbed to death in car

A woman and three children were found stabbed to death in a car in a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.
Police said they received a call at 1:30 a.m. from a man who said he had stabbed four people in Mizuishiyama Park, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the park and found four bodies in the back seat of the car. They were later identified as Minako Yoshikawa, 43, her 15-year-old son Ayumu and her 13-year-old twins Kayano and Kanon. All four had been stabbed in the neck and were confirmed dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, is believed to have been in a relationship with Yoshikawa. He had non-life threatening stab wounds to his stomach and neck but was conscious. Before being taken to hospital, police said he told them he had killed the woman and her children and that he had tried to kill himself. Several blood-stained knives were found in the car.
Police said the man faces four murder charges but will wait until he recovers before questioning him further.© Japan Today

7 Comments
7 Comments
Do the hustle
Another day, another mass-murder in safety Japan. What’s the bet the women wanted to end her relationship with him so he killed them all?
Speed
Poor kids.
Rajesh Pandya
Toooooooooooooo sad!
RIP
rainyday
Terrible.
3RENSHO
"...police said he told them he had killed the woman and her children and that he had tried to kill himself."
But he failed to kill himself. Failed at everything in Life. Probably unemployed, living off the hard-working (single-mother) woman, unresponsive to her 4 children, going to play pachinko every day. Pathetic. Just pathetic. Despicable. Mukatsuku na.
Wesley
Dammit! Why the children too? This makes me furious!!!
Vince Black
Japan is such a mentally stable country. Sickening.
JeffLee
You would think that at least one of the teenagers would have been able to escape. One person killing 4 people at once with a knife is quite extraordinary.