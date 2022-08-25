Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman, 3-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in apartment

OSAKA

A 29-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they are looking for the woman’s 33-year-old husband whose whereabouts are unknown.

According to police, the bodies of Manami Aramaki and her daughter Ririi were found in the same room at around 9 a.m. Both were declared dead at the scene, Kyodo News reported. Police said Manami had been stabbed at least 10 times in the upper part of her body and her face was bruised. Ririi also had several stab wounds.

The apartment was locked at the time and there were no signs of anyone having broken in. Police discovered the bodies after Manami’s father contacted them early Wednesday, saying he been unable to contact her since Monday.

Police said Manami’s husband, a Brazilian national, told his workplace on Monday morning that he had been in an accident and was taking two weeks off.

