crime

Woman arrested for drowning ailing 88-year-old mother in river

OKAYAMA

Police in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 62-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 88-year-old mother in a river in an apparent murder-suicide attempt.

According to police, Rika Maruyama, a part-time worker, is accused of drowning her mother, Chie Tamura, in a river near their home on Thursday morning, Fuji TV reported. Police said Maruyama has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she tried to drown herself as well.

Police said Maruyama’s husband noticed that his wife and her mother, who suffered from dementia and was an invalid, were missing when he got up at around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday. He went searching for them and saw them both floating in the river about 150 meters from their home.

Both women were taken to hospital. Tamura was pronounced dead on arrival, while Maruyama was treated for hypothermia. Police arrested her on Friday after she was released from hospital.

There seems to be a lot of this kind of thing in Japan recently.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

