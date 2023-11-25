Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman admits stabbing herself at Yokohama music arena

YOKOHAMA

A 48-year-old woman who said she was stabbed in the abdomen as she was leaving a music event in Yokohama on Thursday has admitted to police that she stabbed herself.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. at K-Arena Yokohama in Nishi Ward, where the woman and her husband had been attending an event that started at 2 p.m., Kyodo News reported.

The woman said she had been stabbed but wasn't aware of it until she felt pain as she was leaving the arena and saw a knife sticking into her stomach.

The woman was taken to hospital and was discharged on Friday.

However, when police questioned her, she told them she had kept the knife in her pocket and stabbed herself with it. Her husband was apparently unaware of what she had done.

The woman and her husband come come from Osaka to attend the event.

Police have not said whether any criminal charge will be filed against the woman.

BELIEVE ALL WOMEN!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

