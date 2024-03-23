Woman arrested after 2 bodies found in burned-out car

Police in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were found in a burned-out car earlier this month.

According to police, Saori Inoue, a company employee from Suttsu town in Hokkaido, has denied the allegation, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said she told them she and the other two women had planned to commit suicide together but that she couldn’t go through with it.

Police said the burned-out car was found on a forest road on the morning of March 18. Inoue was lying on the road a few meters from the car which belonged to her. The bodies of two women were on the back seat.

Inoue was taken to hospital and police waited until she recovered before questioning her on Friday. She was quoted as saying “The three of us planned to commit suicide together by burning charcoal briquettes in the car, but I got out.” Police said she denied setting the car on fire.

