crime

Woman arrested after ailing mother found dead at home

OSAKA

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old woman on suspicion of negligence as a guardian, after her 72-year-old mother, who had suffered from ill health, was found dead at their home.

According to police, Ryoko Satake, a part-time worker, has admitted to not looking after her mother, Akiko Saito, including seeking medical attention, Kyodo News reported. Police quoted Satake as saying she started to neglect her mother from mid-April.

Satake lived in the house with her eldest daughter, 20, and now-deceased mother. Satake called 119 at midnight on Sunday and said her mother was dead. A paramedic crew confirmed her mother’s death at the scene and said the woman was emaciated. 

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death and added they are also questioning Satake’s daughter about the circumstances surrounding her grandmother’s death.

