Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after beating husband with wooden coat hanger

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assaulting her husband by beating him with a wooden coat hanger.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The husband, who is in his 20s, managed to call 110 while being beaten but police could not make out what he was saying. They traced the call to the couple’s home.

The woman told police she and her husband had been arguing when she lost her temper and started hitting him repeatedly with a coat hanger.

The man suffered minor injuries to his head, police said, adding they are questioning the couple on what the argument was about.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog