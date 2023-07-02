Woman arrested after beating husband with wooden coat hanger

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assaulting her husband by beating him with a wooden coat hanger.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The husband, who is in his 20s, managed to call 110 while being beaten but police could not make out what he was saying. They traced the call to the couple’s home.

The woman told police she and her husband had been arguing when she lost her temper and started hitting him repeatedly with a coat hanger.

The man suffered minor injuries to his head, police said, adding they are questioning the couple on what the argument was about.

