Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Woman arrested after being found on grounds of Abe’s residence

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 26-year-old woman who was found on the grounds of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s residence on Saturday night.

According to police, Eri Shimada was detained by police after her presence was detected by sensors at around 11 p.m. Saturday on the premises of Abe’s home in Shibuya Ward, Fuji TV reported. She has been charged with unlawful entry onto private property after she climbed over a wall to enter the grounds.

Police said Shimada’s bag contained a small hatchet, a container with gasoline and pepper gas spray.

Police quoted Shimada, who claimed to be a company employee from Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, as saying she had a bad relationship with her parents and that she thought she could “reset” her life if she was arrested.

Police said Shimada will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if she is mentally competent.

Police said Abe and his wife were home at the time.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Ex girlfriend?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Police shouldn’t reveal Abe’s whereabouts.

she should be thankful she wasn’t shot dead.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ex girlfriend?

Or baby mama?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #75: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Trolls Media with ‘Urgent’ Press Conference

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel