crime

Woman arrested after bodies of 2 infants found in cardboard box in Nagoya apartment

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of two infants in a cardboard box in an apartment.

According to police, a man who was cleaning the apartment in Naka Ward noticed a foul smell coming from a cardboard box at around 4:50 p.m. Sunday and called 110, Kyodo News reported. Police found the remains of two infants in the box under the kitchen sink.

On Monday morning, police arrested Megumi Irimura, a part-time worker at an adult entertainment establishment and acquaintance of the man who rented the apartment.

Police said the infants’ skeletonized bodies were placed in bags and their gender was undetermined. They added an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Police said Irimura began living in the apartment in 2019 but no longer resides there.

