Woman arrested after bodies of husband, daughter found at home in Fukui Pref

Police in Eiheiji-cho, Fukui Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old daughter by conspiring with her 45-year-old husband who then apparently hanged himself.

According to police, Yoko Nakagawa, who works for the Katsuyama City government, plotted with her husband Makoto to kill their daughter Maki by strangling her with a cord at their residence on Monday night.

At around 7:15 on Tuesday morning, Nakagawa contacted police and said her husband had killed their daughter. Police found Maki lying face down on the first floor of their home. Makoto was also found dead in a room on the second floor after hanging himself.

Police quoted Nakagawa as saying that she had intended on committing suicide with her husband after killing their daughter, but couldn’t go through with it.

The family lived in Kasuyama but also owned the house in Eiheiji-cho.

