Noto Quake Relief
crime

Woman arrested after bodies of missing couple found under Tokyo home

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Filipino woman was arrested Friday for allegedly abandoning two corpses after Tokyo police found the bodies of a missing couple underneath their home, with apparent knife wounds.

Hazel Ann Baguisa Morales, 30, was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of Norihiro Takahashi, 55, and his wife Kimie, 52, at the house in the capital's Adachi Ward around Tuesday, the police said.

Morales, believed to have been in a relationship with the couple's son, has denied the allegations.

Investigators are looking into whether Morales had any trouble with the couple prior to their disappearance.

They suspect the couple was attacked at their home as bloodstains were found near the house's entrance and in the hallway, among other locations. They said there were also signs of bloodstains being wiped away.

The couple's son, who lives with them, called the police at around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, saying that his parents were missing and there were bloodstains at the home's entrance.

On what grounds/piece of evidence was she arrested ?

Being the girlfriend of the son does not say anything...

Woman stabbing a man to death is unusual.

