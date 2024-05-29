Woman arrested after body of ex-boyfriend found in suitcase claims he made defamatory videos about her

Police say a 32-year-old woman, who has been arrested along with four others, on suspicion of corpse abandonment after her ex-boyfriend’s body was found in a suitcase by the Tama River in Kawasaki City in December, has told them she was furious at the victim over defamatory online videos he posted about her and her family.

Mai Nishitaka was arrested on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of her ex-boyfriend, Tadayuki Hara, 46, inside a suitcase and dumping it in the Tama River last year. Hara had been crammed into the suitcase, with his arms and legs bound, Kyodo News reported. A fisherman spotted the suitcase on the edge of the Tama River in Kawasaki Ward, across the river from Haneda airport, at around 10:10 p.m. on Dec 29.

An autopsy revealed Hara had been strangled to death and that he had been dead for several days, police said.

According to police, Nishitaka was dating Hara until September 2023. After their breakup, Hara posted several videos discussing his troubles with his former girlfriend and her family. "I didn't like being slandered," Nishikata was quoted as saying.

The arrest warrants issued against Nishikata, her parents, brother and current boyfriend, allege that they conspired in mid-December to kill Hara, put his body in a suitcase and dump it in the Tama River in Ota Ward, Tokyo. The spot where it was found was about two kilometers downstream.

