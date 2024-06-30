 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after entering man's apartment, thinking he was her ‘spouse’

0 Comments
HAKODATE, Hokkaido

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of trespassing after she entered an apartment where a 49-year-old man lives, without his knowledge or consent.

Police said the woman told them the man was her spouse, though the two apparently have never met, broadcaster NTV reported.

According to the police, the man had gone out without locking his door at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A witness called police and said an unknown woman had gone into an apartment where no one was supposed to be.

During questioning, the woman was quoted as saying, “I was told to enter the apartment by my spouse (the man) by telepathy, so I did.”

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Some guys have all the luck.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

“I was told to enter the apartment by my spouse (the man) by telepathy, so I did.”

Try to contact him by using telepathy too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

New dating app telepathy

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Lavender Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Daisetsu Mori no Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Cyber: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

How to Redeliver a Package in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Point Cards Explained: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Ueno Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Kaze no Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Shirahige Waterfalls

GaijinPot Travel