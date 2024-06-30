Woman arrested after entering man's apartment, thinking he was her ‘spouse’

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of trespassing after she entered an apartment where a 49-year-old man lives, without his knowledge or consent.

Police said the woman told them the man was her spouse, though the two apparently have never met, broadcaster NTV reported.

According to the police, the man had gone out without locking his door at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A witness called police and said an unknown woman had gone into an apartment where no one was supposed to be.

During questioning, the woman was quoted as saying, “I was told to enter the apartment by my spouse (the man) by telepathy, so I did.”

