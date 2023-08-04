Woman arrested after decaying body of 94-year-old mother found at home

Police in Osaka have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the decaying body of her 94-year-old mother was found at their home on Friday.

According to police, the manager of the municipal housing building in Nishiyodogawa Ward went to the apartment of Mayumi Ishida at around 3 p.m. Friday after being told that a foul odor was coming from the apartment, Kyodo News reported. When Ishida let him in, he found her mother’s body and called police.

Police said the body of Ishida’s mother was covered by a towel, lying on a carpet in a tatami mat room, and that it had begun to decay.

Police said Ishida told them her mother died in mid-July but she did not have enough money to pay for a funeral.

There were no external signs of injury on the body and police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Ishida moved into the apartment with her mother and father, who suffers from dementia, about three months ago. Her father was in his room when police arrived.

