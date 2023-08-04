Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: naka / PIXTA
Woman arrested after decaying body of 94-year-old mother found at home

3 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the decaying body of her 94-year-old mother was found at their home on Friday.

According to police, the manager of the municipal housing building in Nishiyodogawa Ward went to the apartment of Mayumi Ishida at around 3 p.m. Friday after being told that a foul odor was coming from the apartment, Kyodo News reported. When Ishida let him in, he found her mother’s body and called police.

Police said the body of Ishida’s mother was covered by a towel, lying on a carpet in a tatami mat room, and that it had begun to decay.

Police said Ishida told them her mother died in mid-July but she did not have enough money to pay for a funeral.

There were no external signs of injury on the body and police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Ishida moved into the apartment with her mother and father, who suffers from dementia, about three months ago. Her father was in his room when police arrived.

Can't imagine the smell

Ishida told them her mother died in mid-July but she did not have enough money to pay for a funeral.

Funeral in Japan can be costly, government just quiet about this.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/09/26/national/social-issues/funeral-costs/

Penshionatic I'm sure if she went to the city hall to report her mum's death a little help they will provide for her

Local authorities provide cremations for about ¥20,000.

The state needs to offer low cost or free funerals for people without money. The cost of funerals in Japan gets up there the same as weddings.

gogogo

The state needs to offer low cost or free funerals for people without money. The cost of funerals in Japan gets up there the same as weddings.

Police said Ishida told them her mother died in mid-July but she did not have enough money to pay for a funeral.

You can organise your own funeral. In some cities like Osaka, there are funeral hotels where you can stay for a night or two and have a funeral for ¥180,000.

https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/the-crematory-is-booked-japan-offers-corpse-hotels/

