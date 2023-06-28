Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after dismembered body parts of her mother found at home

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.

According to police, Kaori Atarashi and a relative went to a nearby koban (police box) at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kyodo News reported. Atarashi told police she had come to turn herself in after killing her mother.

Police went to the apartment and found body parts in 10 plastic bags in the bathtub. Atarashi said the remains were those of her mother.  

Police said Atarashi, of no fixed occupation, has been rambling since her arrest about killing her mother in order to become a psychic.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police said.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog