Woman arrested after dismembered body parts of her mother found at home

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.

According to police, Kaori Atarashi and a relative went to a nearby koban (police box) at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kyodo News reported. Atarashi told police she had come to turn herself in after killing her mother.

Police went to the apartment and found body parts in 10 plastic bags in the bathtub. Atarashi said the remains were those of her mother.

Police said Atarashi, of no fixed occupation, has been rambling since her arrest about killing her mother in order to become a psychic.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death, police said.

