COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Mother arrested after 11-month-old daughter drowns in bathtub

KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 11-month-okd daughter by drowning her in the bathtub at their apartment.

According to police, Miho Kawaguchi drowned her daughter Kaede sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 110 after 5 p.m. Kaede was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Kawaguchi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was stressed from child-raising. Her husband was at work during the day.

Local media reported that Kawaguchi had consulted child welfare authorities about anxieties she felt about child-rearing soon after Kaede was born. Child welfare center officials said she had been receiving guidance and that there had been no indication of child abuse.

Violence, murder are not healthy ways to deal with stress. I may understand she has stress, now that does not excuse a murder. The poor baby had no fault you are an incompetent parent.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

