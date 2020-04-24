Mother arrested after 11-month-old daughter drowns in bathtub

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of killing her 11-month-okd daughter by drowning her in the bathtub at their apartment.

According to police, Miho Kawaguchi drowned her daughter Kaede sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She called 110 after 5 p.m. Kaede was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Kawaguchi has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was stressed from child-raising. Her husband was at work during the day.

Local media reported that Kawaguchi had consulted child welfare authorities about anxieties she felt about child-rearing soon after Kaede was born. Child welfare center officials said she had been receiving guidance and that there had been no indication of child abuse.

