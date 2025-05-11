Woman arrested after leaving brother’s body at home for three years

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 71-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her brother in a room at their home for three years.

Police said they believe the woman, Yoshiko Nitta, may also have been fraudulently claiming her brother’s welfare benefits since his death, TV Asahi reported.

The skeletal remains of Nitta’s brother, who was two years older than her, were found by police at their home in Koto Ward at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A ward office employee had asked police to check up on the man, saying there had been no contact with for some time.

Police found the skeletal remains under piles of newspapers and garbage in a room on the second floor of the two-story home.

Police quoted Nitta as saying, “I last saw him alive about three years ago, and one day I noticed that he was dead, but I left him there."

© Japan Today