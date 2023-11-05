Woman arrested after man stabbed on Tokyo street

Police in Tokyo on Sunday arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a man on the street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the Kabukicho district of Shinjuku, Kyodo News reported. The woman who is in her 20s is accused of stabbing the man, also in his 20s, with a box cutter.

The man called 119 and was taken to hospital to be treated for a minor wound to his left shoulder, police said.

Police said the man worked at a host club and that the woman, whom he knew, stabbed him after the two got into an argument.

