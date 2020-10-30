Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Kawasaki

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a woman in her 20s on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man in his 30s at their apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday morning at the residence in Takatsu Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said they received a call at around 7:45 a.m. from a woman saying that her daughter had stabbed a man who lived with them and tried to kill herself.

Police rushed to the apartment and found a man collapsed near the entrance, bleeding from knife wounds to his stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Inside the apartment, police found a woman with her knife. Police said she had cut her wrists but her condition is not life-threatening. She was taken to hospital where police said they will question her after she recovers.

