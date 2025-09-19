Woman arrested after more than 150 dead cats found at her home

Police in Kumamoto City have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Act after more than 150 dead cats were found at her home.

According to police, Yuki Miyata volunteered to take care of the cats at her home between February of last year and June of this year, NTV reported.

However, Miyata did not clean up their waste and left the cats unattended, not providing them with enough food.

After receiving a report of suspected animal abuse in May, animal welfare officials visited Miyata’s home and found about 150 skeletal and decomposing cat carcasses. Twelve other cats were in an emaciated state

A criminal complaint was filed with the police in June.

Police quoted Miyata as saying, "As the number of cats I was taking care of increased, the costs and effort for caring for them increased, and it gradually became a hassle.”

