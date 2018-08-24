Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested after partially skeletonized body found in apartment

AICHI

Police in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 68-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a corpse after a partially skeletonized body was found seated on a toilet seat inside her apartment.

According to police, the landlord of Naoe Ishibashi’s apartment called police on Thursday morning, reporting a strange odor emanating from her apartment and that he had been unable to reach the tenants.

When police entered the apartment, the partially skeletonized body was found on the toilet seat, local media reported. Police said the corpse is that of Seiichi Ishibashi, Naoe’s 75-year-old husband. The woman has admitted to leaving her husband’s body in the toilet after he died.

