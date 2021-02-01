Woman arrested after punching convenience store manager who asked her to wear mask

A woman in her 50s has been arrested after she punched a convenience store manager who asked her to wear a mask while she was in the store.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. on Saturday at the store in Nagata Ward, Fuji TV reported. When the store manager asked the woman to wear a face mask as a measure against the coronavirus, the woman refused and hit him in the face.

Another employee pushed an alarm button which summoned police. Police said the woman, whose name and age have not been released, appeared to be drunk at the time of her arrest.

