Woman arrested after showing up at Saitama police station with dead baby

Police in Honjo, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a body after she showed up at a police station with the remains of a newborn baby girl.

According to police, Risa Izaki, who works in the adult entertainment industry, entered the police station at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, NHK reported. She was carrying the remains of the infant wrapped in a towel.

Police said Izaki told them she gave birth at around 7 a.m. on Dec 23 in the bathroom at an apartment used as a reception area at the establishment where she works.

Police quoted Izaki as saying she didn’t know what to do and left the infant in the apartment until Wednesday. She was arrested on Thursday.

Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the infant’s cause of death.

© Japan Today