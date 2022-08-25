Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after splashing chemical on colleague, then trying to strangle her

1 Comment
HIROSHIMA

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she splashed a chemical liquid on a 68-year-old woman with whom she works, and then tried to strangle her.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:25 a.m. Thursday at the factory where they both work, Kyodo News reported. Police said Chikako Sato is accused of splashing a chemical on the back of the victim and then trying to strangle her with a belt. 

After the victim resisted, Sato called 110 and said she had tried to kill someone. Police said the victim suffered some minor skin damage to her back from the chemical (which was not revealed), but otherwise was not seriously injured.

Police said they are interviewing the two women as well as other employees at the plant to determine the source of the trouble between them.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

I guess it’s true that women sometimes can’t work together. I’ve also heard this from women before but I still wonder why. Makes you think about the grade school days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog