Woman arrested after splashing chemical on colleague, then trying to strangle her

Police in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she splashed a chemical liquid on a 68-year-old woman with whom she works, and then tried to strangle her.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:25 a.m. Thursday at the factory where they both work, Kyodo News reported. Police said Chikako Sato is accused of splashing a chemical on the back of the victim and then trying to strangle her with a belt.

After the victim resisted, Sato called 110 and said she had tried to kill someone. Police said the victim suffered some minor skin damage to her back from the chemical (which was not revealed), but otherwise was not seriously injured.

Police said they are interviewing the two women as well as other employees at the plant to determine the source of the trouble between them.

