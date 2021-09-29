Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend in head with knife

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the head at his apartment in Tokyo.

According to police, Erika Otsuka, whose occupation and address are unknown, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend at his apartment in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. The victim, a company employee, reportedly fled his residence and ran to a police box roughly 70 meters away. Police went to the apartment where they apprehended Otsuka.

Police said Otsuka has denied the charge and quoted her as saying she did not have any intent to kill. Police said Otsuka was intoxicated at the time.

Her boyfriend was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds will take about three months to recover from.

Witnesses told reporters they had seen the couple arguing outside the apartment several times over the past few months.

3 Comments
Samurai woman is vulgar and offensively offensive.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

So exactly what were your intentions, Ms. Otsuka, when you stabbed your boyfriend in the head?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

You have to wonder what he did to her to make her stab him in the head.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

