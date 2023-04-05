Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after stabbing cafe manager in Nagoya

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya said Thursday they have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed the 28-year-old manager of a cafe.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the cafe in Nakagawa Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said Airi Suzuki, whose occupation is unknown, stabbed the manager in the stomach. Some customers in the cafe subdued her and called police.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said Thursday his wound is not life-threatening.

Police said Suzuki, who lives near the cafe and was a regular customer, has admitted stabbing the manager but denied intent to kill. She has so far given no motive for her actions, police said.

