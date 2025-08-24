Woman arrested after stabbing husband in head with knife

Police in Kitakami City, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her husband.

Police said Etsuko Sugawara is accused of stabbing her husband, who is in his 50s, in the head with a knife at around 7 p.m. on Saturday at their home, TBS reported.

Police responded to a call from a family member, and arrested Sugawara on the spot at 8 p.m. She has denied the allegation, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

