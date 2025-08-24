 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after stabbing husband in head with knife

2 Comments
IWATE

Police in Kitakami City, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her husband.

Police said Etsuko Sugawara is accused of stabbing her husband, who is in his 50s, in the head with a knife at around 7 p.m. on Saturday at their home, TBS reported.

Police responded to a call from a family member, and arrested Sugawara on the spot at 8 p.m. She has denied the allegation, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital but his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

"We need to do something to prevent these things from continuing to happen...."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I apologize for the misquote, it's :

"... we must do something to try and prevent this sort of thing"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog