Woman arrested after stabbing mother’s hand with scissors

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assault after she stabbed her 56-year-old mother in the hand with a pair of scissors.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said they received a call from a relative who visited the house, saying that a woman had been stabbed by her daughter.

The woman suffered a 1.5-cm cut to her right hand, requiring two stitches.

Police said the daughter, who was intoxicated at the time of her arrest, has admitted to attacking her mother with the scissors but gave no motive.

