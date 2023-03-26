Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after stabbing mother’s hand with scissors

2 Comments
HAKODATE, Hokkaido

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, said Sunday they have arrested a 27-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assault after she stabbed her 56-year-old mother in the hand with a pair of scissors.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said they received a call from a relative who visited the house, saying that a woman had been stabbed by her daughter.

The woman suffered a 1.5-cm cut to her right hand, requiring two stitches.

Police said the daughter, who was intoxicated at the time of her arrest, has admitted to attacking her mother with the scissors but gave no motive.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Looking at the headline I assumed that it was a random woman but it’s the ‘daughter

Completely thrown for a moment there…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just another of daily family life in Japan.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Prints, Paintings And Photography

Savvy Tokyo

5 Indispensable Kyushu Foods for your Pantry

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For March 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Firing on All Cylinders: A Mix of Jobs in Japan this March

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Spots to Enjoy the Cherry Blossoms in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Yushien Garden

GaijinPot Travel