Woman arrested after stabbing two dining companions at Tokyo hotel restaurant

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 58-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a woman in her 40s and her husband, who in his 50s, while they were having dinner at a hotel restaurant in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the restaurant on the first floor of the Rihga Royal Hotel in Shinjuku Ward, Jiji Press reported. Police said Aiko Kobayashi has admitted stabbing her two dining companions. Other acquaintances were with them at the time and restrained Kobayashi until police arrived.

The woman who was stabbed suffered injuries to her right eye and both shoulders, while her husband sustained minor injuries.

Police quoted Kobayashi, who brought the knife with her to the restaurant, as saying, “I don’t remember why I stabbed them.”

Police said the three individuals had a history of trouble over their marital relationships.

© Japan Today