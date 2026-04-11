 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after stabbing two dining companions at Tokyo hotel restaurant

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 58-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a woman in her 40s and her husband, who in his 50s, while they were having dinner at a hotel restaurant in Tokyo.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the restaurant on the first floor of the Rihga Royal Hotel in Shinjuku Ward, Jiji Press reported. Police said Aiko Kobayashi has admitted stabbing her two dining companions. Other acquaintances were with them at the time and restrained Kobayashi until police arrived.

The woman who was stabbed suffered injuries to her right eye and both shoulders, while her husband sustained minor injuries.

Police quoted Kobayashi, who brought the knife with her to the restaurant, as saying, “I don’t remember why I stabbed them.”

Police said the three individuals had a history of trouble over their marital relationships.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

the three individuals had a history of trouble over their marital relationships.

So what's the story? It just complicated.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog