 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested after stealing box with GPS tracker from man’s doorstep

0 Comments
AICHI

Police in Owariasahi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 49-year-old woman on suspicion of theft after she took a cardboard box containing a computer mouse and other items that had been left on the doorstep of an apartment.

According to police, the 29-year-old man who lives in the apartment has had packages previously stolen from his doorstep, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Monday, he attached a GPS tracker to a cardboard box with the mouse inside and left it on his doorstep as bait.

After the box was taken sometime between 7 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Monday, he contacted police who were able to pinpoint the location of the GPS tracker, which led them to Mami Kondo.

Police said that since last autumn, several delivered packages have been stolen from doorsteps in the city and that they are questioning Kondo about those cases as well.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo