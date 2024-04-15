Woman arrested after stealing box with GPS tracker from man’s doorstep

Police in Owariasahi, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 49-year-old woman on suspicion of theft after she took a cardboard box containing a computer mouse and other items that had been left on the doorstep of an apartment.

According to police, the 29-year-old man who lives in the apartment has had packages previously stolen from his doorstep, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Monday, he attached a GPS tracker to a cardboard box with the mouse inside and left it on his doorstep as bait.

After the box was taken sometime between 7 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on Monday, he contacted police who were able to pinpoint the location of the GPS tracker, which led them to Mami Kondo.

Police said that since last autumn, several delivered packages have been stolen from doorsteps in the city and that they are questioning Kondo about those cases as well.

