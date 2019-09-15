Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested after threatening police officer with knife in Sendai koban

SENDAI

A 32-year-old unemployed woman was arrested after she threatened a police officer in a koban (police box) with a knife in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:25 p.m. Saturday at the koban in Aoba Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said that when the woman, later identified as Maki Aizawa, entered the koban, the knife was wrapped in a towel. She was subdued by police officers and no one was injured.

Police said she was rambling as she approached the officer and quoted her later as saying she wanted to be arrested.

