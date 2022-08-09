Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for abandoning body of common-law husband

SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 56-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her 78-year-old common-law husband at his home.

According to police, Kazumi Noda, of no fixed address or employment, left the body of Tonari Nakazawa at his home in April, Kyodo News reported. The couple was living together at the time.

The case came to light when a Shizuoka City welfare employee visited Nakazawa’s residence on the afternoon of Aug 3 after no one had been able to contact him for months. His remains were found on the living room floor.

Police said Noda, who was arrested on Monday, gave no explanation on how Nakazawa died, and said that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

