crime

Woman arrested for abandoning body of newborn infant in trash can

1 Comment
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 20-year-old Vietnamese woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after she put the corpse of her newborn baby in a trash can.

The suspect, who works in Japan as a technical intern trainee, gave birth to the baby at her boyfriend’s home sometime between 10:30 a.m. on Feb 2 and 11 a.m. the next day, Kyodo News reported. Following her arrest on Tuesday, the woman admitted to the allegation but said the infant was stillborn.

Police said the woman told them she put the corpse in a bag and placed it in a trash bin at the housing complex in Hakata Ward. After giving birth, she went to a hospital and said she had suffered a miscarriage at home. The hospital contacted police.

Police said the woman came to Japan last July and worked at a plant making bento boxes.

1 Comment
Despicable. Even if the poor baby was stillborn - which has yet to be determined - disposing of a baby as if it was trash shows the evil of this woman.

Sorry to say, Vietnamese people are beginning to feature prominently in national crime stories. Perhaps they are not sending their best.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Fighto!

Sorry to say, Vietnamese people are beginning to feature prominently in national crime stories. Perhaps they are not sending their best.

I don't think you were sorry to say that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

