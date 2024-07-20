 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested for abandoning newborn baby at golf course toilet in Kobe

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abandoning the corpse of a newborn baby boy in a women’s toilet at a golf course in Kobe.

A cleaning woman found the infant in a plastic bag at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday in a toilet on the first floor of the clubhouse at the Dunlop Golf Course in Kita Ward, Kobe, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Yuka Takehara has admitted giving birth to the baby in the toilet at around 4:20 p.m.on Thursday.

Police said Takehara was identified from clubhouse surveillance camera footage.

Why golf course? Because she know the father will be there?

