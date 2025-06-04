Woman arrested for abandoning young sons for 3 hours while out with friend

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her two sons, aged 5 and 3, at home alone for nearly three hours while she went out with a friend.

Police said Mizuki Uemura, a part-time worker, is accused of leaving her two sons alone in her apartment from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

At around 11 a.m., Uemura's mother called police saying that she was unable to contact her daughter. When police officers visited Uemura's home, only the two children were there and they were taken into temporary custody.

After hearing that her sons had been taken into custody, Uemura went to the police station at 6 p.m. Monday.

After her arrest, police quoted her as saying, “I don't want to say anything until I see a lawyer.”

