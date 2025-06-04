 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested for abandoning young sons for 3 hours while out with friend

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Higashiosaka City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her two sons, aged 5 and 3, at home alone for nearly three hours while she went out with a friend.

Police said Mizuki Uemura, a part-time worker, is accused of leaving her two sons alone in her apartment from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

At around 11 a.m., Uemura's mother called police saying that she was unable to contact her daughter. When police officers visited Uemura's home, only the two children were there and they were taken into temporary custody.

After hearing that her sons had been taken into custody, Uemura went to the police station at 6 p.m. Monday.

After her arrest, police quoted her as saying, “I don't want to say anything until I see a lawyer.”

1 Comment
At least she was smart about that. In any event, I don't think it is worth removing the children over. She can be placed under social worker surveillance.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

