Woman arrested for cutting clothes of students as she passed them by

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of property damage and assault for cutting the clothes of three male high school students.

According to police, the incident occurred near the woman's home in Chuo Ward at around 8:05 a.m. on April 15, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Asuka Kato is accused of bumping into four high school students on their way to school on a sidewalk, one after the other, and cutting the blazers of three of them. The students were not injured.

Police said there were a total of five cuts measuring between 3 and 15 centimeters. It is believed that a sharp blade was used.

Police said Kato, who was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has remained silent during questioning.

© Japan Today