 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for cutting clothes of students as she passed them by

2 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of property damage and assault for cutting the clothes of three male high school students.

According to police, the incident occurred near the woman's home in Chuo Ward at around 8:05 a.m. on April 15, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Asuka Kato is accused of bumping into four high school students on their way to school on a sidewalk, one after the other, and cutting the blazers of three of them. The students were not injured.

Police said there were a total of five cuts measuring between 3 and 15 centimeters. It is believed that a sharp blade was used.

Police said Kato, who was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has remained silent during questioning.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

look for a job instead of assaulting children you nutjob

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Just wondering, do women in Japan get to pull from the same excuse playbook when they do something like this as the men often do?

"I was drunk and am unable to remember a thing."

"I did it to relieve stress from work."

"I was unable to satisfy my sexual urges."

Now THAT would be interesting.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog