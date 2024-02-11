Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested for assaulting after punching 77-year-old mother in the face

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assaulting her 77-year-old mother at their home.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, at their residence in Atsubetsu Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the suspect punched her mother in the face and also kicked her legs.

After the assault, the victim was able to go to a police station and report what had happened. The victim’s daughter was arrested on Sunday night.

Police quoted the suspect as saying. “I punched her in the face but that’s all I can tell you. I don't know anything else.”

