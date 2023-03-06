Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for assaulting son in Sapporo

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 43-year-old Chinese woman on suspicion of assault after she allegedly punched her elementary school son in the face.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:35 p.m. Sunday at the suspect’s shared housing unit in Nishi Ward, Kyodo News reported. The child, who is younger than 10, suffered a subcutaneous hemorrhage to his shoulder, as well as facial scratches.

The boy ran to the room next door, and a neighbor immediately called the police. Police said the woman, Hanyu Pinyin, has denied assaulting her son.

