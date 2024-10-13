 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested for attempted arson at housing complex in Saitama

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of arson after she attempted to set fire to styrofoam boxes and other items in the hallway of a housing complex.

According to police, Arisa Suzuki is accused of setting fire to the boxes in the hallway on the 5th floor of the building where she lives in Nishi Ward, on Friday, TV Asahi reported.

Residents were able to put out the fire and no one was injured.

Police said Suzuki has admitted to starting the fire. They are also questioning her about a series of suspicious fires that have occurred in the same housing complex since late September.

