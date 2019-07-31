Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for attempted murder after driving off with husband clinging to car hood

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she drove a car with her 38-year-old husband clinging to the hood. The man eventually fell off and suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull. 

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. Tuesday in Totsuka Ward. According to police, the woman, Natsuko Makino, a caregiver from Yokohama City’s Totsuka Ward, has denied the charge, claiming that her husband jumped off the hood himself and was not shaken off by her driving.

Police said that Makino consulted once with them in mid-July regarding domestic abuse by her husband. However, at the time she said she did not want to file a criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, Makino said her husband called her to come to his home in Asahi Ward and then the two got into a heated argument. When she left and started to drive off, her husband at first stood in front of the car. Then he jumped onto the hood. Makino drove for about 4.1 kilometers while her husband desperately clung to the hood before he fell of jumped off.

Police said they will wait until Makino's husband recovers so they can hear his side of the story.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Hachinohe Sansha Taisai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Elects First Openly Gay Man To The National Diet

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy