Woman arrested for attempted murder after driving off with husband clinging to car hood

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she drove a car with her 38-year-old husband clinging to the hood. The man eventually fell off and suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. Tuesday in Totsuka Ward. According to police, the woman, Natsuko Makino, a caregiver from Yokohama City’s Totsuka Ward, has denied the charge, claiming that her husband jumped off the hood himself and was not shaken off by her driving.

Police said that Makino consulted once with them in mid-July regarding domestic abuse by her husband. However, at the time she said she did not want to file a criminal complaint.

On Tuesday, Makino said her husband called her to come to his home in Asahi Ward and then the two got into a heated argument. When she left and started to drive off, her husband at first stood in front of the car. Then he jumped onto the hood. Makino drove for about 4.1 kilometers while her husband desperately clung to the hood before he fell of jumped off.

Police said they will wait until Makino's husband recovers so they can hear his side of the story.

