Woman arrested for attempted murder after shooting crossbow arrow at man

Police in Nagano have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she shot a crossbow arrow at a male acquaintance in his 70s.

According to police, Natsumi Mizusawa, who was arrested on Tuesday, fired the arrow at the man while he was visiting her apartment at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The arrow lodged in the man’s right arm. He fled the scene by car and managed to drive to a friend’s home.

Police said Mizusawa and the victim had met several times before the incident. The man told the woman that he would be visiting her in advance.

Police are investigating the relationship between the two and the circumstances surrounding the visit on Monday afternoon.

