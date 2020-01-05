Woman arrested for attempted murder after slashing tourist in Osaka shop

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested at a discount store in Osaka on suspicion of attempted murder after she slashed another woman with a knife, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Miki Matsuoka, a resident of Kagawa Prefecture’s Takamatsu City, was apprehended at Don Quijote’s Umeda Honten (Main Store) in Kita Ward, after slashing the back of the head of a 31-year-old female Chinese tourist on a staircase inside the discount store. The victim was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

A male customer in his 30s heard the victim cry out and subdued Matsuoka. Police said Matsuoka has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying: “I bought a kitchen knife to kill someone. I didn’t like the attitude of the woman who I spoke to, so I thought of killing her.”

Police said Matsuoka and her victim were not acquainted.

