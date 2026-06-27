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Woman arrested for attempted murder after striking sister's head with hammer

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HIROSHIMA

Police in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she hit her sister on the head with a hammer at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Saturday, NTV reported. Although the sister sustained multiple head injuries, she was able to seek help from a neighbor who called police. 

When police arrived at the house, the suspect had left but she was arrested about an hour later on a street near her home. The hammer was found close to the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and her life is not in danger.

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