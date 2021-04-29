Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for attempted murder after throwing newborn son out the window

CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

According to police, Miho Ishihara gave birth to her son at home on the night of April 24, Sankei Shimbun reported. Around 10 p.m., police received a phone call about an infant crying. Police responded to the call and found the baby on the ground.

Police said Ishihara has admitted throwing the baby out the second-floor window and leaving him on the ground due to what she said was her “inability to deal with the situation.” However, police said Ishihara insisted she never intended to kill the baby.

Ishihara has since been hospitalized and will be charged after she recovers, police said.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

